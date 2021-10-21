Sphere 3D Corp. Shares Rise 83.75% From The Lows â€“ But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw 33.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $7.57 trading at -$0.09 or -1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $439.67M. That closing price of ANYâ€™s stock is at a discount of -58.26% from its 52-week high price of $11.98 and is indicating a premium of 83.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 50.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 29.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.17%, in the last five days ANY remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 10/14/21 when the stock touched $7.57 price level, adding 12.89% to its value on the day. Sphere 3D Corp.â€™s shares saw a change of 429.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.89% in past 5-day. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) showed a performance of 30.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.43 million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -428.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -428.4% for stockâ€™s current value.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2018. Company posted $18.72 million and $21.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.00% while estimating it to be 10.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.32% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 7.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.58% institutions for Sphere 3D Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. is the top institutional holder at ANY for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.38 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.74% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 2000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5220.0.