Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) At $1.27: So What?

In last trading session, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw 205.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.27 trading at $0.26 or 25.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $229.48M. That closing price of SESN’s stock is at a discount of -375.59% from its 52-week high price of $6.04 and is indicating a premium of 44.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 25.74%, in the last five days SESN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 13.61% to its value on the day. Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.95% in past 5-day. Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) showed a performance of 57.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.2 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -529.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.11% for stock’s current value.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sesen Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -306.67% while that of industry is 6.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 63.20% in the current quarter and calculating 18.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -37.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $530k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.90% during past 5 years.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.94% institutions for Sesen Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at SESN for having 13.68 million shares of worth $63.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.24 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.53 million shares of worth $10.93 million or 5.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.