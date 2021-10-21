Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Down Almost -18.57% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at -$0.07 or -2.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $117.35M. That closing price of QH’s stock is at a discount of -359.65% from its 52-week high price of $10.48 and is indicating a premium of 12.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 42.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quhuo Limited (QH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.98%, in the last five days QH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 18.57% to its value on the day. Quhuo Limited’s shares saw a change of -69.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.65% in past 5-day. Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) showed a performance of -18.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $64.74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64.74. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2739.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2739.47% for stock’s current value.

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Quhuo Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -108.33% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -54.20% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $178.68 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $183.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $118.95 million and $134.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.20% while estimating it to be 35.90% for the next quarter.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 01 and December 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.16% institutions for Quhuo Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at QH for having 46200.0 shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ACT Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 9900.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43857.0.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.55 million or 0.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3482.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7695.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.