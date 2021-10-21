Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Share Price Recovers 25.78% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.25 trading at $0.8 or 5.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.28B. That closing price of OSCR’s stock is at a discount of -127.69% from its 52-week high price of $37.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.78% from its 52-week low price of $12.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.58 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.18%, in the last five days OSCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $16.25 price level, adding 2.23% to its value on the day. Oscar Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.07% in past 5-day. Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) showed a performance of -7.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.72 million shares which calculate 2.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.0% for stock’s current value.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $414.21 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $408.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -55.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.89% institutions for Oscar Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at OSCR for having 32.86 million shares of worth $706.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 19.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Catalyst Group Management, LLC, which was holding about 14.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $311.0 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.12 million shares of worth $48.59 million or 1.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.12 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $35.83 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.