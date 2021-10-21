OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), 57.2% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw 4.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.50 trading at $0.12 or 5.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $904.30M. That most recent trading price of OGI’s stock is at a discount of -158.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.45 and is indicating a premium of 57.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.05%, in the last five days OGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $2.50 price level, adding 1.19% to its value on the day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 78.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.78% in past 5-day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) showed a performance of 2.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.95 million shares which calculate 2.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.0% for stock’s current value.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -250.00% while that of industry is 19.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 29 and December 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.11% institutions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at OGI for having 23.58 million shares of worth $67.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 7.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 3.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.88 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 23.58 million shares of worth $67.44 million or 7.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.81 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.83 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.