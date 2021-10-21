Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Has Recovered 44.13% So Far, But Another -157.88% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.49 trading at $0.28 or 8.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $176.56M. That closing price of LIZI’s stock is at a discount of -379.94% from its 52-week high price of $16.75 and is indicating a premium of 44.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 629.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.72%, in the last five days LIZI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $3.49 price level, adding 2.79% to its value on the day. Lizhi Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.39% in past 5-day. Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) showed a performance of 3.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -157.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -157.88% for stock’s current value.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -350.00% in the current quarter and calculating -250.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $92.36 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $97.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $55.69 million and $65.32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 65.90% while estimating it to be 49.60% for the next quarter.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.74% institutions for Lizhi Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP is the top institutional holder at LIZI for having 0.92 million shares of worth $6.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.18 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 100000.0 shares of worth $0.67 million or 0.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16767.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $66564.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.