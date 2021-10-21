JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Currently -26.61 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You – Marketing Sentinel
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Currently -26.61 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw 9.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $85.53 trading at $0.62 or 0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.61B. That closing price of JD’s stock is at a discount of -26.61% from its 52-week high price of $108.29 and is indicating a premium of 27.92% from its 52-week low price of $61.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JD.com Inc. (JD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 47 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 8 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 36 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.73%, in the last five days JD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $85.53 price level, adding 2.62% to its value on the day. JD.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.16% in past 5-day. JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) showed a performance of 16.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.27 million shares which calculate 2.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $616.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $499.72 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $791.82. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -825.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -484.26% for stock’s current value.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JD.com Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.35% while that of industry is 10.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -39.60% in the current quarter and calculating -39.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.13 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $26.79 billion and $34.87 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.40% while estimating it to be 25.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 287.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.58%.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.07% institutions for JD.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at JD for having 51.65 million shares of worth $4.36 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 45.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.83 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.52 million shares of worth $1.02 billion or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.44 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.01 billion in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.

