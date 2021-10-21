ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Has Reached A Distance Of 55.25% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) saw 6.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.19 trading at -$0.08 or -3.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.85M. That closing price of IO’s stock is at a discount of -144.29% from its 52-week high price of $5.35 and is indicating a premium of 55.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.52%, in the last five days IO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $2.19 price level, adding 9.5% to its value on the day. ION Geophysical Corporation’s shares saw a change of -9.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.03% in past 5-day. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) showed a performance of 78.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -173.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -68.95% for stock’s current value.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ION Geophysical Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.21% while that of industry is 21.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61.20% in the current quarter and calculating 53.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -36.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.39 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $26.44 million and $27.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.30% while estimating it to be -20.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.00%.

IO Dividends

ION Geophysical Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.50% institutions for ION Geophysical Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Gates Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at IO for having 4.71 million shares of worth $9.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 15.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ursa Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.61 million shares of worth $1.29 million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.63 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.