InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) Currently -280.67% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.88 trading at $0.36 or 10.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $31.54M. That most recent trading price of IHT’s stock is at a discount of -280.67% from its 52-week high price of $14.77 and is indicating a premium of 63.66% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 257.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.22%, in the last five days IHT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/15/21 when the stock touched $3.88 price level, adding 3.96% to its value on the day. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s shares saw a change of 60.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.37% in past 5-day. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) showed a performance of 0.57% in past 30-days.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.90% during past 5 years.

IHT Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 69.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.76% institutions for InnSuites Hospitality Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at IHT for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.91 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 51296.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 51296.0 shares of worth $0.34 million or 0.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27789.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.