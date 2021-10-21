InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $9.00.

In last trading session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw 2.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.00 trading at $0.34 or 20.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.10M. That closing price of INM’s stock is at a discount of -347.0% from its 52-week high price of $8.94 and is indicating a premium of 31.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 340.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.48%, in the last five days INM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $2.00 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.05% in past 5-day. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) showed a performance of 4.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 93350.0 shares which calculate 1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -350.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -350.0% for stock’s current value.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.97% while that of industry is 17.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.34% institutions for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at INM for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.78 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.53 million.