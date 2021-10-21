How To Know If TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Is Expensive At $29.67.

In recent trading session, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw 8.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.67 trading at $6.92 or 30.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $755.07M. That most recent trading price of TSC’s stock is at a premium of 10.95% from its 52-week high price of $26.42 and is indicating a premium of 59.25% from its 52-week low price of $12.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 66710.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 74.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.41 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 30.40%, in the last five days TSC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $29.67 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.11% in past 5-day. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) showed a performance of 20.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.56 million shares which calculate 5.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.20 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.85% for stock’s current value.

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.08% while that of industry is 29.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.70% in the current quarter and calculating 16.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.21 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $46.81 million and $50.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.80% while estimating it to be 27.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

TSC Dividends

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 19 and October 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.05% institutions for TriState Capital Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TSC for having 3.36 million shares of worth $77.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 10.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stone Point Capital Llc, which was holding about 2.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.88 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.76 million shares of worth $17.41 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.68 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.