HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE): -44.84% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw 20.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.97 trading at $0.33 or 9.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.74B. That closing price of HIVE’s stock is at a discount of -44.84% from its 52-week high price of $5.75 and is indicating a premium of 92.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.07%, in the last five days HIVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $3.97 price level, adding 3.17% to its value on the day. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 110.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.33% in past 5-day. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) showed a performance of 55.69% in past 30-days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 116.67% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.30% during past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at HIVE for having 1.3 million shares of worth $4.24 million. And as of Dec 30, 2018, it was holding 2.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF, which was holding about 0.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2019. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.04 million.