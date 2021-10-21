Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Decline -0.44%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw 5.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.81 trading at -$0.03 or -0.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.42B. That closing price of GEVO’s stock is at a discount of -128.63% from its 52-week high price of $15.57 and is indicating a premium of 86.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gevo Inc. (GEVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.44%, in the last five days GEVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the stock touched $6.81 price level, adding 1.45% to its value on the day. Gevo Inc.’s shares saw a change of 60.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.87% in past 5-day. Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) showed a performance of 8.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.29 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -164.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.53% for stock’s current value.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gevo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.15% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -76.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $270k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $710k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $192k and $531k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.60% while estimating it to be 33.70% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.86% institutions for Gevo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at GEVO for having 16.37 million shares of worth $119.04 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $101.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.27 million shares of worth $38.35 million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.61 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $28.71 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.