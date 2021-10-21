EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Has Risen By 16.20 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) saw 2.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.54 trading at -$0.83 or -3.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.33B. That most recent trading price of EQT’s stock is at a discount of -13.15% from its 52-week high price of $23.24 and is indicating a premium of 40.26% from its 52-week low price of $12.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EQT Corporation (EQT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.88%, in the last five days EQT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $20.54 price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. EQT Corporation’s shares saw a change of 68.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.66% in past 5-day. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) showed a performance of 16.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.47 million shares which calculate 1.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.59% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $46.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -123.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.98% for stock’s current value.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EQT Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 510.53% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.30% in the current quarter and calculating 1,150.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.28 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 20 and October 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.84% institutions for EQT Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EQT for having 45.52 million shares of worth $1.01 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 12.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 28.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $638.04 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17.75 million shares of worth $395.16 million or 4.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $175.63 million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.