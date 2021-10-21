Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Is 4.92% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $1.92?

In last trading session, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) saw 10.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.91 trading at $0.61 or 1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.48B. That closing price of DVN’s stock is at a discount of -2.62% from its 52-week high price of $41.98 and is indicating a premium of 81.64% from its 52-week low price of $7.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 25 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.89 in the current quarter.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.51%, in the last five days DVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/18/21 when the stock touched $40.91 price level, adding 2.55% to its value on the day. Devon Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 166.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.92% in past 5-day. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) showed a performance of 43.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.93 million shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.34% for stock’s current value.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Devon Energy Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 99.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3,322.22% while that of industry is 3.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 124.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.17 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.15 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $1.07 billion and $1.28 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 196.80% while estimating it to be 146.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3266.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.08%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.54%.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.88% institutions for Devon Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DVN for having 75.43 million shares of worth $2.2 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 52.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.54 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19.12 million shares of worth $558.2 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $482.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.44% of company’s stock.