Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -212.5%.

In last trading session, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw 2.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at $0.01 or 3.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.43M. That closing price of CYRN’s stock is at a discount of -264.58% from its 52-week high price of $1.75 and is indicating a premium of 6.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cyren Ltd. (CYRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.02%, in the last five days CYRN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/15/21 when the stock touched $0.48 price level, adding 10.91% to its value on the day. Cyren Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -53.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.68% in past 5-day. Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) showed a performance of -12.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -212.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -212.5% for stock’s current value.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.75 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $9.11 million and $8.44 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.00% while estimating it to be -8.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.52% institutions for Cyren Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at CYRN for having 32.21 million shares of worth $26.22 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 59.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.34 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.09 million.