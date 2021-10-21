Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Share Price Recovers 26.85% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw 2.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at $0.2 or 15.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.18M. That closing price of CCNC’s stock is at a discount of -679.87% from its 52-week high price of $11.62 and is indicating a premium of 26.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 525.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.50%, in the last five days CCNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 0.67% to its value on the day. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s shares saw a change of -23.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.32% in past 5-day. Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) showed a performance of 13.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.60% during past 5 years.

CCNC Dividends

Code Chain New Continent Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 29 and June 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.56% institutions for Code Chain New Continent Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CCNC for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, which was holding about 49077.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.