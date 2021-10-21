Buy, Sell Or Hold Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) At $98.32?

In recent trading session, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $98.32 trading at -$3.35 or -3.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.49B. That most recent trading price of RJF’s stock is at a discount of -3.42% from its 52-week high price of $101.68 and is indicating a premium of 50.31% from its 52-week low price of $48.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 781.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.71 in the current quarter.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.29%, in the last five days RJF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $98.32 price level, adding 3.3% to its value on the day. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s shares saw a change of 59.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.38% in past 5-day. Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) showed a performance of 18.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $111.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $95.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $147.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.38% for stock’s current value.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Raymond James Financial Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.85% while that of industry is 25.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.70% in the current quarter and calculating 8.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.54 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.58 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $2.08 billion and $2.09 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.10% while estimating it to be 23.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.42%.

RJF Dividends

Raymond James Financial Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.32% institutions for Raymond James Financial Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RJF for having 21.05 million shares of worth $1.82 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 15.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.7 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.24 million shares of worth $453.87 million or 3.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $357.72 million in the company or a holder of 3.01% of company’s stock.