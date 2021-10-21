Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Drops -4.24% In 2021; Is It Affordable At $58.07?

In last trading session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) saw 9.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.07 trading at $0.48 or 0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.58B. That closing price of BMY’s stock is at a discount of -20.11% from its 52-week high price of $69.75 and is indicating a premium of 2.43% from its 52-week low price of $56.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.94 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.83%, in the last five days BMY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/15/21 when the stock touched $58.07 price level, adding 1.06% to its value on the day. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s shares saw a change of -6.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.75% in past 5-day. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) showed a performance of -3.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.32 million shares which calculate 2.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $75.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $66.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $89.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -53.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.66% for stock’s current value.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.15% while that of industry is 6.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.00% in the current quarter and calculating 27.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.63 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $10.33 billion and $11.07 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.50% while estimating it to be 9.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -298.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.72%.

BMY Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.38%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.96 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.90%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.45% institutions for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BMY for having 197.34 million shares of worth $13.19 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 175.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.7 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 63.06 million shares of worth $4.21 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.1 billion in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.