BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Plunges -11.16% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.14 trading at -$0.16 or -3.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.39B. That most recent trading price of BRFS’s stock is at a discount of -46.62% from its 52-week high price of $6.07 and is indicating a premium of 31.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BRF S.A. (BRFS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.72%, in the last five days BRFS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/15/21 when the stock touched $4.14 price level, adding 13.93% to its value on the day. BRF S.A.’s shares saw a change of 2.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.16% in past 5-day. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) showed a performance of -1.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.02% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.82. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.46% for stock’s current value.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BRF S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -72.73% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.00% in the current quarter and calculating -76.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.17 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.41 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $1.82 billion and $2.13 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.80% while estimating it to be 13.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.00%.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.81% institutions for BRF S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company is the top institutional holder at BRFS for having 26.61 million shares of worth $145.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 9.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.97 million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.96 million shares of worth $53.47 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.85 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $33.77 million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.