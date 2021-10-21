Bear Creek (BCEKF) Stock Rose 26%. How Did That Happen?

Yesterday, Bear Creek Mining Corp (OTCQX:BCEKF) soared 25.69% to $1.3790. BCEKF stock traded 248.01K shares as compared with its average weekly volume of 121.63K shares. In response to news of a meeting between the Peruvian president and residents of Corani District, BCEKF stock surged.

What made the meeting so crucial for BCEKF?

Bear Creek acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in Peru. In addition to silver, lead, and zinc deposits, BCEKF also explores for gold deposits. BCEKF’s flagship property is the Corani project, which is comprised of approximately 6,000 hectares of mineral concessions southwest of Cusco, Peru

Bear Creek stated yesterday that delegates from the Corani District were visited by Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Terrones at the Presidential Palace on Friday, October 15, 2021. Community leaders publicly and unambiguously voiced their support for BCEKF’s development, building, and operation of the Corani silver deposit during the meeting. In reply, President Castillo welcomed their expression of support, declaring that “investment with reputable firms” is welcome in Peru.

The group was led by Edmundo Cáceres Guerra, mayor of Corani, and included the district presidents of the communities, leaders of the local villages in the vicinity, and representatives from the Rondas Campasinas. On behalf of the organization, the mayor remarked that the whole province of Carabaya, consisting of about 10,000 households, would be delighted since a brighter future awaits them.

BCEKF has also committed to developing the Corani in a way that safeguards the environment and helps to the sustainable development, growth, and quality of life of local communities, while respecting the indigenous people of the area’s traditions, customs, and ancestral links. BCEKF takes delight in collaborating with local communities and celebrating achievements made to create a brighter future for the inhabitants of the Corani District.

BCEKF CEO also thanked President Castillo for his support of the Corani District people and expressed gratitude for his recognition of Bear Creek and the Corani project as exemplifying the values of ethical mining and social benefit.

The substation, which is linked to Peru’s national energy grid, will convert 138 kilovolts (“kV”) electricity to 22.9kV energy for distribution to Macusani and several communities in the Corani District via an electrical transmission line being built by BCEKF.

What does Corani imply for BCEKF?

Bear Creek (BCEKFnewly )’s built Antapata electricity substation is one of many examples of community benefit created by the Corani project. This project was launched in 2018 as part of BCEKF’s early works programme and in cooperation with local communities.