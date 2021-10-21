Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $36.00.

In last trading session, Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) saw 23.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.35 trading at -$1.52 or -5.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.37B. That closing price of BKR’s stock is at a discount of -9.11% from its 52-week high price of $27.66 and is indicating a premium of 47.61% from its 52-week low price of $13.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baker Hughes Company (BKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 23 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.66%, in the last five days BKR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/15/21 when the stock touched $25.35 price level, adding 8.35% to its value on the day. Baker Hughes Company’s shares saw a change of 21.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.43% in past 5-day. Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) showed a performance of 9.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.77% for stock’s current value.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baker Hughes Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.20% while that of industry is 26.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 425.00% in the current quarter and calculating 542.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.33 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.75 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $5.05 billion and $5.5 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.60% while estimating it to be 4.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.10% during past 5 years.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 19 and January 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.09% institutions for Baker Hughes Company that are currently holding shares of the company. General Electric Company is the top institutional holder at BKR for having 267.75 million shares of worth $6.12 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 32.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 86.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.97 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 45.91 million shares of worth $1.05 billion or 5.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36.38 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $772.61 million in the company or a holder of 4.39% of company’s stock.