Analysts Say Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Can Really Get To $9.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw 57.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.87 trading at $9.36 or 98.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $234.37M. That closing price of HX’s stock is at a premium of 47.54% from its 52-week high price of $9.90 and is indicating a premium of 93.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 664.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 98.42%, in the last five days HX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $18.87 price level, adding 3.18% to its value on the day. Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s shares saw a change of 663.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 330.82% in past 5-day. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) showed a performance of 1016.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -109.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 52.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 52.31% for stock’s current value.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -42.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.18 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2019.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.70% during past 5 years.

HX Dividends

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.19% institutions for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HX for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 25276.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40820.0.