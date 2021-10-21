Analysts Say That Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Is Likely To Make It To $61.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw 5.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.93 trading at $0.1 or 0.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.44B. That most recent trading price of CPNG’s stock is at a discount of -138.51% from its 52-week high price of $69.00 and is indicating a premium of 10.99% from its 52-week low price of $25.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coupang Inc. (CPNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.35%, in the last five days CPNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $28.93 price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. Coupang Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.04% in past 5-day. Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) showed a performance of -0.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $61.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -110.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.61% for stock’s current value.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.95% institutions for Coupang Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at CPNG for having 568.16 million shares of worth $28.04 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 36.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, which was holding about 280.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.86 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.08 million shares of worth $152.09 million or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $126.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.