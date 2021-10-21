Analysts Say That Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Is Likely To Make It To $3.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw 2.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.95 trading at $0.12 or 14.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $90.45M. That closing price of CHEK’s stock is at a discount of -372.63% from its 52-week high price of $4.49 and is indicating a premium of 74.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 905.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.03%, in the last five days CHEK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $0.95 price level, adding 3.35% to its value on the day. Check-Cap Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 106.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.65% in past 5-day. Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) showed a performance of 1.60% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -215.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -215.79% for stock’s current value.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Check-Cap Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -150.00% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.40% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.30% during past 5 years.

CHEK Dividends

Check-Cap Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.28% institutions for Check-Cap Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. CVI Holdings, LLC is the top institutional holder at CHEK for having 2.61 million shares of worth $3.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 49.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 1.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 21.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.46 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.05 million shares of worth $2.67 million or 57.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 58636.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $63326.0 in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.