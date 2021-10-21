Analysts Predict Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) To Reach $42.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw 9.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.53 trading at -$0.49 or -2.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.42B. That closing price of OPEN’s stock is at a discount of -66.77% from its 52-week high price of $39.24 and is indicating a premium of 42.88% from its 52-week low price of $13.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.04%, in the last five days OPEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/18/21 when the stock touched $23.53 price level, adding 6.89% to its value on the day. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.17% in past 5-day. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) showed a performance of 21.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.53 million shares which calculate 2.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -78.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.25% for stock’s current value.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Opendoor Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.50% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 157.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.88 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.84 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.87% institutions for Opendoor Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at OPEN for having 73.62 million shares of worth $1.56 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 12.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, which was holding about 46.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $977.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.78 million shares of worth $207.19 million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.78 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $164.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.