AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Climbs 27.80% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $11.61?

In recent trading session, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.61 trading at -$0.84 or -6.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $244.89M. That most recent trading price of AGMH’s stock is at a discount of -128.25% from its 52-week high price of $26.50 and is indicating a premium of 39.1% from its 52-week low price of $7.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 150.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.73%, in the last five days AGMH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $11.61 price level, adding 14.63% to its value on the day. AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.82% in past 5-day. AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) showed a performance of 38.49% in past 30-days.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -62.00% during past 5 years.

AGMH Dividends

AGM Group Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.07% institutions for AGM Group Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGMH for having 12918.0 shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 1164.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12152.0.