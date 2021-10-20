Will Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the recent trade at $31.76 per share which meant it gained $4.96 on the day or 18.51% during that session. The OLMA stock price is -89.77% off its 52-week high price of $60.27 and 38.89% above the 52-week low of $19.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 304.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Sporting 18.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the OLMA stock price touched $31.76 or saw a fall of -0.38%. Year-to-date, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -44.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) have changed 0.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -88.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -51.13% from the levels at last check today.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.12%, compared to 6.80% for the industry.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.55% with a share float percentage of 99.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 6.66 million shares worth more than $221.03 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, BVF Inc. held 16.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Logos Global Management LP, with the holding of over 3.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.22 million and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.00% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $13.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $10.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.