Why Should You Consider Adding ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) To Your Portfolio?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 3.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.20B, closed the last trade at $20.09 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The IBN stock price is 0.65% off its 52-week high price of $19.96 and 47.88% above the 52-week low of $10.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 43 have rated it as a Hold, with 39 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the IBN stock price touched $20.09 or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, ICICI Bank Limited shares have moved 35.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) have changed 4.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.46 while the price target rests at a high of $27.21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.14% from current levels.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICICI Bank Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.15%, compared to 29.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.50% and 15.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.10% over the past 5 years.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.05 at a share yield of 0.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.99% with a share float percentage of 21.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICICI Bank Limited having a total of 531 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 60.87 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 1.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lone Pine Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 43.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $737.96 million and represent 1.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 18.13 million shares of worth $295.59 million while later fund manager owns 13.3 million shares of worth $216.77 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.