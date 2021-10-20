Why Should You Add Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) To Your Portfolio?

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $965.02M, closed the last trade at $7.57 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 6.02% during that session. The RKLY stock price is -124.44% off its 52-week high price of $16.99 and 11.36% above the 52-week low of $6.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 787.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Sporting 6.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the RKLY stock price touched $7.57 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares have moved -26.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) have changed -17.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -190.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -84.94% from current levels.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2,050.00%, compared to 30.30% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.12% with a share float percentage of 8.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF with over 15987.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held 0.01% of shares outstanding.