Why Should We Buy Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Stock?

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $913.57M, closed the recent trade at $22.73 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 6.21% during that session. The AMTI stock price is -244.13% off its 52-week high price of $78.22 and 8.62% above the 52-week low of $20.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 207.88K shares.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Sporting 6.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the AMTI stock price touched $22.73 or saw a rise of 9.55%. Year-to-date, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares have moved -30.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) have changed -20.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.09%, compared to 6.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -29.20% and -68.40% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -236.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.70%.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.33% with a share float percentage of 85.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Molecular Transport Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EPIQ Capital Group, LLC with over 8.7 million shares worth more than $382.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC held 24.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Founders Fund V Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.13 million and represent 10.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.38% shares in the company for having 2.6 million shares of worth $114.52 million while later fund manager owns 2.29 million shares of worth $100.84 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.50% of company’s outstanding stock.