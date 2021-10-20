Why Should Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Be In Your Portfolio?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.88B, closed the recent trade at $20.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The MGY stock price is -5.37% off its 52-week high price of $21.39 and 79.85% above the 52-week low of $4.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.6.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Sporting -0.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the MGY stock price touched $20.30 or saw a rise of 5.1%. Year-to-date, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares have moved 190.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) have changed 26.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -28.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.03% from the levels at last check today.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 89.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10,450.00%, compared to 3.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 900.00% and 293.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 88.10%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $272.06 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $274.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $126.44 million and $149.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 115.20% for the current quarter and 83.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 10750.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.69%.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 0.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.12% with a share float percentage of 112.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EnerVest Limited with over 23.0 million shares worth more than $359.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, EnerVest Limited held 13.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 18.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $290.58 million and represent 10.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 4.47 million shares of worth $51.33 million while later fund manager owns 4.11 million shares of worth $64.24 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.