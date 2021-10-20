Why Acquire Shares Of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)?

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.86M, closed the recent trade at $2.79 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The CYCN stock price is -147.31% off its 52-week high price of $6.90 and 25.45% above the 52-week low of $2.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 461.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the CYCN stock price touched $2.79 or saw a rise of 7.62%. Year-to-date, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -13.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) have changed -13.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -150.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -150.9% from the levels at last check today.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.59%, compared to 6.80% for the industry.

CYCN Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.43% with a share float percentage of 67.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Slate Path Capital, LP with over 7.16 million shares worth more than $27.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Slate Path Capital, LP held 16.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MFN Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 3.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.22 million and represent 7.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 0.89 million shares of worth $3.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $2.86 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.