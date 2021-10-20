When Will Gold Fields Limited. (GFI) Be Worth Investing In?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 2.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.43B, closed the last trade at $9.39 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.73% during that session. The GFI stock price is -37.38% off its 52-week high price of $12.90 and 17.47% above the 52-week low of $7.75. The 3-month trading volume is 5.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Sporting 1.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the GFI stock price touched $9.39 or saw a rise of 2.19%. Year-to-date, Gold Fields Limited shares have moved 1.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have changed 12.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.89 while the price target rests at a high of $14.01. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.32% from current levels.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gold Fields Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.00%, compared to 6.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.70% over the past 5 years.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 3.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.29% with a share float percentage of 35.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Fields Limited having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 49.92 million shares worth more than $444.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $217.41 million and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 44.81 million shares of worth $398.77 million while later fund manager owns 10.02 million shares of worth $94.01 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.