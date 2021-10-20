When Is Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Going To Be Good Investment?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 3.38 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.61B, closed the recent trade at $5.05 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.72% during that session. The CPG stock price is -8.51% off its 52-week high price of $5.48 and 78.02% above the 52-week low of $1.11. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Sporting 1.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the CPG stock price touched $5.05 or saw a rise of 3.63%. Year-to-date, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have moved 111.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have changed 32.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.41 while the price target rests at a high of $9.84. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -94.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.48% from the levels at last check today.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,260.00%, compared to -4.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $552.29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $482.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.20% over the past 5 years.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.20%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.01% with a share float percentage of 43.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 52.23 million shares worth more than $236.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 8.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 28.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.07 million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Franklin Templeton VIP-Small Cap Value VIP Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.87% shares in the company for having 28.33 million shares of worth $103.99 million while later fund manager owns 10.31 million shares of worth $46.72 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.77% of company’s outstanding stock.