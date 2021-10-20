When First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Will Be A Good Investment?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 16.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.21M, closed the recent trade at $2.88 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.49% during that session. The FWBI stock price is -813.19% off its 52-week high price of $26.30 and 9.38% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 734.58K shares.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Sporting 2.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the FWBI stock price touched $2.88 or saw a rise of 18.87%. Year-to-date, First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -71.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) have changed -16.86%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -594.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -177.78% from the levels at last check today.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.96%, compared to 6.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.00% over the past 5 years.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.