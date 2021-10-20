When Does Yunji Inc. (YJ) Become A Good Investment?

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $193.75M, closed the recent trade at $1.01 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 8.04% during that session. The YJ stock price is -499.01% off its 52-week high price of $6.05 and 34.65% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 269.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yunji Inc. (YJ) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Sporting 8.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the YJ stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Yunji Inc. shares have moved -49.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) have changed 32.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.09 while the price target rests at a high of $22.09. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2087.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2087.13% from the levels at last check today.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.49% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.10%.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.33% with a share float percentage of 11.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yunji Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 10.97 million shares worth more than $23.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.82 million and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify International Online Retail ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.37 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.