When Does Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Become A Good Investment?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $352.15M, closed the last trade at $3.73 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 14.77% during that session. The YRD stock price is -82.31% off its 52-week high price of $6.80 and 22.25% above the 52-week low of $2.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 83.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) trade information

Sporting 14.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the YRD stock price touched $3.73 or saw a rise of 9.02%. Year-to-date, Yiren Digital Ltd. shares have moved 11.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) have changed 16.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.80 while the price target rests at a high of $22.69. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -508.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -430.83% from current levels.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.84% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $87.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $121.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2020. Year-ago sales stood $316.74 million and $293.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -72.20% for the current quarter and -58.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -162.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.49%.

YRD Dividends

Yiren Digital Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 24 and November 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.18% with a share float percentage of 2.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yiren Digital Ltd. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.93 million shares worth more than $5.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 1.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.32 million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.61 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.