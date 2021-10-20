Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Lower

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 3.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.44B, closed the last trade at $110.81 per share which meant it gained $2.16 on the day or 1.99% during that session. The DELL stock price is 1.01% off its 52-week high price of $109.69 and 46.86% above the 52-week low of $58.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.3.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Sporting 1.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the DELL stock price touched $110.81 or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, Dell Technologies Inc. shares have moved 51.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have changed 9.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $101.00 while the price target rests at a high of $137.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.85% from current levels.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dell Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.50%, compared to 8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.30% and -5.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.60%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.18 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 16.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.81%.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.06% with a share float percentage of 87.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dell Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,004 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 37.51 million shares worth more than $3.74 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 12.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Elliott Investment Management L.P., with the holding of over 24.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.48 billion and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.63% shares in the company for having 22.18 million shares of worth $2.21 billion while later fund manager owns 7.44 million shares of worth $741.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.