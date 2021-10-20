Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Berry Corporation (BRY) Upper

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $784.16M, closed the last trade at $9.78 per share which meant it gained $1.23 on the day or 14.39% during that session. The BRY stock price is 9.3% off its 52-week high price of $8.87 and 74.23% above the 52-week low of $2.52. The 3-month trading volume is 356.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Berry Corporation (BRY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) trade information

Sporting 14.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the BRY stock price touched $9.78 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, Berry Corporation shares have moved 165.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) have changed 65.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.83, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.65% from current levels.

Berry Corporation (BRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Berry Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.93%, compared to -18.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.50% and 18.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.68 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $140.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $137.25 million and $61.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.00% for the current quarter and 128.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -720.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

BRY Dividends

Berry Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 2.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.48% with a share float percentage of 94.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berry Corporation having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 12.91 million shares worth more than $86.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Oaktree Capital Management, LP held 16.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Benefit Street Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 12.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.37 million and represent 15.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 2.67 million shares of worth $14.82 million while later fund manager owns 1.89 million shares of worth $12.73 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.