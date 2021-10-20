Wall Street Was Disappointed By MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY)’s 6.12% Stock Price Incline

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.66M, closed the last trade at $6.07 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 6.12% during that session. The MOSY stock price is -77.1% off its 52-week high price of $10.75 and 77.59% above the 52-week low of $1.36. The 3-month trading volume is 772.36K shares.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

Sporting 6.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the MOSY stock price touched $6.07 or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, MoSys Inc. shares have moved 148.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have changed 24.13%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -229.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -229.49% from current levels.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 67.88% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.34 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019. Year-ago sales stood $4.21 million and $4.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.60% for the current quarter and -31.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -10.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

MOSY Dividends

MoSys Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.02% with a share float percentage of 17.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MoSys Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 72993.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 1.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 55607.0 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 19875.0 shares of worth $76717.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.