Shares Of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) increased By 8.59% In A Month

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 2.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $154.98B, closed the last trade at $222.91 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The LOW stock price is 0.09% off its 52-week high price of $222.71 and 34.18% above the 52-week low of $146.72. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) trade information

Sporting 0.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the LOW stock price touched $222.91 or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares have moved 38.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have changed 8.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $232.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $205.00 while the price target rests at a high of $281.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.03% from current levels.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.88%, compared to 28.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.70% and 15.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.80%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.6 billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.41 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 41.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.70%.

LOW Dividends

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.20 at a share yield of 1.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.14% with a share float percentage of 76.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lowe’s Companies Inc. having a total of 2,646 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.32 million shares worth more than $11.51 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 50.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.87 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 20.19 million shares of worth $3.92 billion while later fund manager owns 14.68 million shares of worth $2.85 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.