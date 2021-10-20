Shares Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) increased By 1.99% In A Month

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) has seen 5.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $961.88M, closed the last trade at $10.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.35% during that session. The GSAH stock price is -62.38% off its 52-week high price of $16.66 and 4.19% above the 52-week low of $9.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) trade information

Sporting -1.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the GSAH stock price touched $10.26 or saw a rise of 3.02%. Year-to-date, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares have moved -5.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) have changed 1.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.82% over the past 6 months.

GSAH Dividends

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.22% with a share float percentage of 62.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ratan Capital Management, LP with over 4.22 million shares worth more than $43.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Ratan Capital Management, LP held 5.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Graham Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 2.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.4 million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Principal Small Cap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.10% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $8.58 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $4.55 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.