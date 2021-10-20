Shares Of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Decreased By -22.57% In A Month

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $577.71M, closed the recent trade at $6.89 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.92% during that session. The FTCI stock price is -124.38% off its 52-week high price of $15.46 and 9.72% above the 52-week low of $6.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 532.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Sporting 1.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the FTCI stock price touched $6.89 or saw a rise of 2.27%. Year-to-date, FTC Solar Inc. shares have moved -52.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have changed -22.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -233.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -45.14% from the levels at last check today.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.11 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.32% with a share float percentage of 16.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FTC Solar Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology with over 1.12 million shares worth more than $15.29 million. As of Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held 1.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity Balanced Fund, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Apr 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.85 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.