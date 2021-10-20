Shares In Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) -33.63% Down, YTD

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $321.37M, closed the last trade at $12.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.37 on the day or -9.88% during that session. The OYST stock price is -107.29% off its 52-week high price of $25.89 and 14.33% above the 52-week low of $10.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 274.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) trade information

Sporting -9.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the OYST stock price touched $12.49 or saw a rise of 18.63%. Year-to-date, Oyster Point Pharma Inc. shares have moved -33.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) have changed 3.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -420.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -140.19% from current levels.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oyster Point Pharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.85%, compared to 6.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -84.10% and -36.00% for the next quarter.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

OYST Dividends

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.63% with a share float percentage of 91.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oyster Point Pharma Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 5.93 million shares worth more than $101.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 22.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invus Financial Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 2.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.59 million and represent 10.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $6.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $3.56 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.