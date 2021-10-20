Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) Shares Have Gain 26.31% Over The Past Month

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 44.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $730.64M, closed the recent trade at $19.83 per share which meant it gained $4.37 on the day or 28.27% during that session. The RDUS stock price is -31.92% off its 52-week high price of $26.16 and 39.74% above the 52-week low of $11.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 400.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) trade information

Sporting 28.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the RDUS stock price touched $19.83 or saw a rise of 13.78%. Year-to-date, Radius Health Inc. shares have moved -13.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have changed 26.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -56.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.36% from the levels at last check today.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Radius Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.45%, compared to 17.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -35.70% and 102.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.8 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $77.83 million and $62.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.00% for the current quarter and 21.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 18.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.60%.

RDUS Dividends

Radius Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.88% with a share float percentage of 108.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Radius Health Inc. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $165.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bellevue Group AG, with the holding of over 7.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $157.11 million and represent 15.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.80% shares in the company for having 2.27 million shares of worth $47.36 million while later fund manager owns 1.39 million shares of worth $25.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.