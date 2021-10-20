Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) investors to reap big returns again

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the recent trade at $8.89 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 4.41% during that session. The QSI stock price is -181.21% off its 52-week high price of $25.00 and 16.42% above the 52-week low of $7.43. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Sporting 4.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the QSI stock price touched $8.89 or saw a rise of 2.31%. Year-to-date, Quantum-Si incorporated shares have moved -16.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) have changed -1.39%.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.24% over the past 6 months.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.50% with a share float percentage of 60.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quantum-Si incorporated having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC with over 4.46 million shares worth more than $54.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC held 3.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.63 million and represent 3.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.14% shares in the company for having 10.64 million shares of worth $88.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.5 million shares of worth $30.65 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.