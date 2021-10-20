Olo Inc. (OLO) Is Down -2.33%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.99B, closed the last trade at $26.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -2.33% during that session. The OLO stock price is -83.04% off its 52-week high price of $49.00 and 14.53% above the 52-week low of $22.88. The 3-month trading volume is 883.52K shares.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Sporting -2.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the OLO stock price touched $26.77 or saw a rise of 9.59%. Year-to-date, Olo Inc. shares have moved -22.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have changed -19.07%.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.77% over the past 6 months, compared to -0.70% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.25 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 138.69% with a share float percentage of 142.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olo Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Battery Management Corp. with over 12.26 million shares worth more than $458.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Battery Management Corp. held 44.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 4.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.42 million and represent 16.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 14.00% shares in the company for having 3.87 million shares of worth $144.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.92 million shares of worth $71.83 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.95% of company’s outstanding stock.