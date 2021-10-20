Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.51B, closed the recent trade at $199.48 per share which meant it lost -$9.38 on the day or -4.49% during that session. The NDAQ stock price is -4.7% off its 52-week high price of $208.86 and 39.96% above the 52-week low of $119.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 677.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.7.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) trade information

Sporting -4.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the NDAQ stock price touched $199.48 or saw a rise of 4.92%. Year-to-date, Nasdaq Inc. shares have moved 57.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have changed 9.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $208.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $186.00 while the price target rests at a high of $252.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.76% from the levels at last check today.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nasdaq Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.77%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and 9.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $830.43 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $855.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $715 million and $788 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.10% for the current quarter and 8.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 20.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.97%.

NDAQ Dividends

Nasdaq Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 19 and October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.16 at a share yield of 1.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.70%.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.14% with a share float percentage of 91.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nasdaq Inc. having a total of 898 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Investor AB with over 19.39 million shares worth more than $3.41 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Investor AB held 11.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 12.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.18 billion and represent 7.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.50% shares in the company for having 5.85 million shares of worth $979.07 million while later fund manager owns 4.29 million shares of worth $754.71 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.