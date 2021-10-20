Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. (MLCO) Is Up 4.96%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 3.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.50B, closed the last trade at $11.64 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 4.96% during that session. The MLCO stock price is -103.18% off its 52-week high price of $23.65 and 17.18% above the 52-week low of $9.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Sporting 4.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the MLCO stock price touched $11.64 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have moved -37.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have changed 12.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.20 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -97.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.96% from current levels.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.19%, compared to 20.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 11.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $671.78 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $238.51 million and $528 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 181.70% for the current quarter and 92.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.92% over the past 5 years.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.04% with a share float percentage of 40.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 29.62 million shares worth more than $589.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 6.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 20.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $409.86 million and represent 4.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.86% shares in the company for having 28.06 million shares of worth $520.59 million while later fund manager owns 6.89 million shares of worth $137.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.